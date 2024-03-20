Australian dollars to British pounds sterling today

1.000 AUD = 0.5132 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 AUD0.51317 GBP
5 AUD2.56584 GBP
10 AUD5.13168 GBP
20 AUD10.26336 GBP
50 AUD25.65840 GBP
100 AUD51.31680 GBP
250 AUD128.29200 GBP
500 AUD256.58400 GBP
1000 AUD513.16800 GBP
2000 AUD1,026.33600 GBP
5000 AUD2,565.84000 GBP
10000 AUD5,131.68000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Australian Dollar
1 GBP1.94868 AUD
5 GBP9.74340 AUD
10 GBP19.48680 AUD
20 GBP38.97360 AUD
50 GBP97.43400 AUD
100 GBP194.86800 AUD
250 GBP487.17000 AUD
500 GBP974.34000 AUD
1000 GBP1,948.68000 AUD
2000 GBP3,897.36000 AUD
5000 GBP9,743.40000 AUD
10000 GBP19,486.80000 AUD