100 British pounds sterling to Australian dollars

Convert GBP to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
190.92 aud

1.00000 GBP = 1.90917 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:04
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Australian Dollar
1 GBP1.90917 AUD
5 GBP9.54585 AUD
10 GBP19.09170 AUD
20 GBP38.18340 AUD
50 GBP95.45850 AUD
100 GBP190.91700 AUD
250 GBP477.29250 AUD
500 GBP954.58500 AUD
1000 GBP1909.17000 AUD
2000 GBP3818.34000 AUD
5000 GBP9545.85000 AUD
10000 GBP19091.70000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 AUD0.52379 GBP
5 AUD2.61894 GBP
10 AUD5.23789 GBP
20 AUD10.47578 GBP
50 AUD26.18945 GBP
100 AUD52.37890 GBP
250 AUD130.94725 GBP
500 AUD261.89450 GBP
1000 AUD523.78900 GBP
2000 AUD1047.57800 GBP
5000 AUD2618.94500 GBP
10000 AUD5237.89000 GBP