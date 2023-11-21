1 Australian dollar to British pounds sterling

Convert AUD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 aud
0.52 gbp

1.00000 AUD = 0.52407 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80041683.31450.918251.6592149.3151.368951.3416
1 GBP1.249351104.0891.147182.07292186.5471.71031.67613
1 INR0.01200270.0096071710.01102180.01991491.792190.01643110.0161028
1 EUR1.0890.871790.729511.80687162.61.490791.461

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 AUD0.52407 GBP
5 AUD2.62037 GBP
10 AUD5.24073 GBP
20 AUD10.48146 GBP
50 AUD26.20365 GBP
100 AUD52.40730 GBP
250 AUD131.01825 GBP
500 AUD262.03650 GBP
1000 AUD524.07300 GBP
2000 AUD1048.14600 GBP
5000 AUD2620.36500 GBP
10000 AUD5240.73000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Australian Dollar
1 GBP1.90813 AUD
5 GBP9.54065 AUD
10 GBP19.08130 AUD
20 GBP38.16260 AUD
50 GBP95.40650 AUD
100 GBP190.81300 AUD
250 GBP477.03250 AUD
500 GBP954.06500 AUD
1000 GBP1908.13000 AUD
2000 GBP3816.26000 AUD
5000 GBP9540.65000 AUD
10000 GBP19081.30000 AUD