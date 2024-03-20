Australian dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert AUD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
1,079.96 nzd

1.000 AUD = 1.080 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.0950.921.654151.5551.3581.343
1 GBP1.2721105.7261.1712.104192.8311.7281.709
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8240.0160.016
1 EUR1.0870.85490.30811.797164.7051.4761.46

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 AUD1.07996 NZD
5 AUD5.39980 NZD
10 AUD10.79960 NZD
20 AUD21.59920 NZD
50 AUD53.99800 NZD
100 AUD107.99600 NZD
250 AUD269.99000 NZD
500 AUD539.98000 NZD
1000 AUD1,079.96000 NZD
2000 AUD2,159.92000 NZD
5000 AUD5,399.80000 NZD
10000 AUD10,799.60000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NZD0.92596 AUD
5 NZD4.62979 AUD
10 NZD9.25957 AUD
20 NZD18.51914 AUD
50 NZD46.29785 AUD
100 NZD92.59570 AUD
250 NZD231.48925 AUD
500 NZD462.97850 AUD
1000 NZD925.95700 AUD
2000 NZD1,851.91400 AUD
5000 NZD4,629.78500 AUD
10000 NZD9,259.57000 AUD