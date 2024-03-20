Hong Kong dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert HKD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
211.57 nzd

1.000 HKD = 0.2116 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.199
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.557
1 GBP1.2729.15711.7091.9471.1711.724105.833
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00961.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
100 HKD21.15740 NZD
200 HKD42.31480 NZD
300 HKD63.47220 NZD
500 HKD105.78700 NZD
1000 HKD211.57400 NZD
2000 HKD423.14800 NZD
2500 HKD528.93500 NZD
3000 HKD634.72200 NZD
4000 HKD846.29600 NZD
5000 HKD1,057.87000 NZD
10000 HKD2,115.74000 NZD
20000 HKD4,231.48000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NZD4.72648 HKD
5 NZD23.63240 HKD
10 NZD47.26480 HKD
20 NZD94.52960 HKD
50 NZD236.32400 HKD
100 NZD472.64800 HKD
250 NZD1,181.62000 HKD
500 NZD2,363.24000 HKD
1000 NZD4,726.48000 HKD
2000 NZD9,452.96000 HKD
5000 NZD23,632.40000 HKD
10000 NZD47,264.80000 HKD