Swedish kronor to New Zealand dollars today

Convert SEK to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
156.76 nzd

kr1.000 SEK = $0.1568 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
SEK to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 SEK to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15950.1595
Low0.15570.1541
Average0.15800.1565
Change-1.25%0.94%
1 SEK to NZD stats

The performance of SEK to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1595 and a 30 day low of 0.1557. This means the 30 day average was 0.1580. The change for SEK to NZD was -1.25.

The performance of SEK to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1595 and a 90 day low of 0.1541. This means the 90 day average was 0.1565. The change for SEK to NZD was 0.94.

1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68983.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7341.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / New Zealand Dollar
1 SEK0.15676 NZD
5 SEK0.78381 NZD
10 SEK1.56761 NZD
20 SEK3.13522 NZD
50 SEK7.83805 NZD
100 SEK15.67610 NZD
250 SEK39.19025 NZD
500 SEK78.38050 NZD
1000 SEK156.76100 NZD
2000 SEK313.52200 NZD
5000 SEK783.80500 NZD
10000 SEK1,567.61000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 NZD6.37915 SEK
5 NZD31.89575 SEK
10 NZD63.79150 SEK
20 NZD127.58300 SEK
50 NZD318.95750 SEK
100 NZD637.91500 SEK
250 NZD1,594.78750 SEK
500 NZD3,189.57500 SEK
1000 NZD6,379.15000 SEK
2000 NZD12,758.30000 SEK
5000 NZD31,895.75000 SEK
10000 NZD63,791.50000 SEK