Swedish kronor to New Zealand dollars today

Convert SEK to NZD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = $0.1546 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
Wise

SEK to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 SEK to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15760.1588
Low0.15460.1546
Average0.15590.1567
Change-1.44%-1.85%
1 SEK to NZD stats

The performance of SEK to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1576 and a 30 day low of 0.1546. This means the 30 day average was 0.1559. The change for SEK to NZD was -1.44.

The performance of SEK to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1588 and a 90 day low of 0.1546. This means the 90 day average was 0.1567. The change for SEK to NZD was -1.85.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07311.04884.4541.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65189.0611.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.974106.8211.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.940.1970.581

How to convert Swedish kronor to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / New Zealand Dollar
1 SEK0.15462 NZD
5 SEK0.77311 NZD
10 SEK1.54622 NZD
20 SEK3.09244 NZD
50 SEK7.73110 NZD
100 SEK15.46220 NZD
250 SEK38.65550 NZD
500 SEK77.31100 NZD
1000 SEK154.62200 NZD
2000 SEK309.24400 NZD
5000 SEK773.11000 NZD
10000 SEK1,546.22000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 NZD6.46737 SEK
5 NZD32.33685 SEK
10 NZD64.67370 SEK
20 NZD129.34740 SEK
50 NZD323.36850 SEK
100 NZD646.73700 SEK
250 NZD1,616.84250 SEK
500 NZD3,233.68500 SEK
1000 NZD6,467.37000 SEK
2000 NZD12,934.74000 SEK
5000 NZD32,336.85000 SEK
10000 NZD64,673.70000 SEK