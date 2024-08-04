Malaysian ringgits to New Zealand dollars today

Convert MYR to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
373.65 nzd

RM1.000 MYR = $0.3736 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37360.3736
Low0.34560.3432
Average0.35700.3507
Change8.12%6.46%
1 MYR to NZD stats

The performance of MYR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3736 and a 30 day low of 0.3456. This means the 30 day average was 0.3570. The change for MYR to NZD was 8.12.

The performance of MYR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3736 and a 90 day low of 0.3432. This means the 90 day average was 0.3507. The change for MYR to NZD was 6.46.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / New Zealand Dollar
1 MYR0.37365 NZD
5 MYR1.86823 NZD
10 MYR3.73645 NZD
20 MYR7.47290 NZD
50 MYR18.68225 NZD
100 MYR37.36450 NZD
250 MYR93.41125 NZD
500 MYR186.82250 NZD
1000 MYR373.64500 NZD
2000 MYR747.29000 NZD
5000 MYR1,868.22500 NZD
10000 MYR3,736.45000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NZD2.67633 MYR
5 NZD13.38165 MYR
10 NZD26.76330 MYR
20 NZD53.52660 MYR
50 NZD133.81650 MYR
100 NZD267.63300 MYR
250 NZD669.08250 MYR
500 NZD1,338.16500 MYR
1000 NZD2,676.33000 MYR
2000 NZD5,352.66000 MYR
5000 NZD13,381.65000 MYR
10000 NZD26,763.30000 MYR