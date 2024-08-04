250 New Zealand dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert NZD to MYR at the real exchange rate

250 nzd
669.08 myr

$1.000 NZD = RM2.676 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.89372.9138
Low2.67632.6763
Average2.80272.8527
Change-7.51%-6.07%
View full history

1 NZD to MYR stats

The performance of NZD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8937 and a 30 day low of 2.6763. This means the 30 day average was 2.8027. The change for NZD to MYR was -7.51.

The performance of NZD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9138 and a 90 day low of 2.6763. This means the 90 day average was 2.8527. The change for NZD to MYR was -6.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NZD2.67633 MYR
5 NZD13.38165 MYR
10 NZD26.76330 MYR
20 NZD53.52660 MYR
50 NZD133.81650 MYR
100 NZD267.63300 MYR
250 NZD669.08250 MYR
500 NZD1,338.16500 MYR
1000 NZD2,676.33000 MYR
2000 NZD5,352.66000 MYR
5000 NZD13,381.65000 MYR
10000 NZD26,763.30000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / New Zealand Dollar
1 MYR0.37365 NZD
5 MYR1.86823 NZD
10 MYR3.73645 NZD
20 MYR7.47290 NZD
50 MYR18.68225 NZD
100 MYR37.36450 NZD
250 MYR93.41125 NZD
500 MYR186.82250 NZD
1000 MYR373.64500 NZD
2000 MYR747.29000 NZD
5000 MYR1,868.22500 NZD
10000 MYR3,736.45000 NZD