Hong Kong dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert HKD to MYR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = RM0.5742 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
HKD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 HKD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57630.5763
Low0.55400.5304
Average0.56520.5547
Change3.64%2.26%
1 HKD to MYR stats

The performance of HKD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5763 and a 30 day low of 0.5540. This means the 30 day average was 0.5652. The change for HKD to MYR was 3.64.

The performance of HKD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5763 and a 90 day low of 0.5304. This means the 90 day average was 0.5547. The change for HKD to MYR was 2.26.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.279.19411.7011.9471.2011.773107.133
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.966

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
100 HKD57.41960 MYR
200 HKD114.83920 MYR
300 HKD172.25880 MYR
500 HKD287.09800 MYR
1000 HKD574.19600 MYR
2000 HKD1,148.39200 MYR
2500 HKD1,435.49000 MYR
3000 HKD1,722.58800 MYR
4000 HKD2,296.78400 MYR
5000 HKD2,870.98000 MYR
10000 HKD5,741.96000 MYR
20000 HKD11,483.92000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MYR1.74157 HKD
5 MYR8.70785 HKD
10 MYR17.41570 HKD
20 MYR34.83140 HKD
50 MYR87.07850 HKD
100 MYR174.15700 HKD
250 MYR435.39250 HKD
500 MYR870.78500 HKD
1000 MYR1,741.57000 HKD
2000 MYR3,483.14000 HKD
5000 MYR8,707.85000 HKD
10000 MYR17,415.70000 HKD