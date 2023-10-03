1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert HKD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
603.11 myr

1.00000 HKD = 0.60311 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:29 UTC
HKD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046787.06061.434761.660110.965418.591
1GBP1.1539311.2078100.461.655591.915621.1140121.4523
1USD0.95550.827952183.17631.370751.586040.922317.7615
1INR0.01148620.009954180.012022710.01648010.01906840.01108850.21354

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
100 HKD60.31100 MYR
200 HKD120.62200 MYR
300 HKD180.93300 MYR
500 HKD301.55500 MYR
1000 HKD603.11000 MYR
2000 HKD1206.22000 MYR
2500 HKD1507.77500 MYR
3000 HKD1809.33000 MYR
4000 HKD2412.44000 MYR
5000 HKD3015.55000 MYR
10000 HKD6031.10000 MYR
20000 HKD12062.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MYR1.65807 HKD
5 MYR8.29035 HKD
10 MYR16.58070 HKD
20 MYR33.16140 HKD
50 MYR82.90350 HKD
100 MYR165.80700 HKD
250 MYR414.51750 HKD
500 MYR829.03500 HKD
1000 MYR1658.07000 HKD
2000 MYR3316.14000 HKD
5000 MYR8290.35000 HKD
10000 MYR16580.70000 HKD