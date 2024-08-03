Chinese yuan rmb to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert CNY to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
626.55 myr

¥1.000 CNY = RM0.6265 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64800.6578
Low0.62650.6265
Average0.64280.6477
Change-3.30%-4.33%
View full history

1 CNY to MYR stats

The performance of CNY to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6480 and a 30 day low of 0.6265. This means the 30 day average was 0.6428. The change for CNY to MYR was -3.30.

The performance of CNY to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6578 and a 90 day low of 0.6265. This means the 90 day average was 0.6477. The change for CNY to MYR was -4.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CNY0.62655 MYR
5 CNY3.13274 MYR
10 CNY6.26547 MYR
20 CNY12.53094 MYR
50 CNY31.32735 MYR
100 CNY62.65470 MYR
250 CNY156.63675 MYR
500 CNY313.27350 MYR
1000 CNY626.54700 MYR
2000 CNY1,253.09400 MYR
5000 CNY3,132.73500 MYR
10000 CNY6,265.47000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MYR1.59605 CNY
5 MYR7.98025 CNY
10 MYR15.96050 CNY
20 MYR31.92100 CNY
50 MYR79.80250 CNY
100 MYR159.60500 CNY
250 MYR399.01250 CNY
500 MYR798.02500 CNY
1000 MYR1,596.05000 CNY
2000 MYR3,192.10000 CNY
5000 MYR7,980.25000 CNY
10000 MYR15,960.50000 CNY