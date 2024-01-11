중국 위안화 → 말레이시아 링깃

실제 환율로 CNY → MYR 변환

1,000 cny
647.53 myr

1.00000 CNY = 0.64753 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
중국 위안화 → 말레이시아 링깃 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → MYR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 말레이시아 링깃
1 CNY0.64753 MYR
5 CNY3.23762 MYR
10 CNY6.47525 MYR
20 CNY12.95050 MYR
50 CNY32.37625 MYR
100 CNY64.75250 MYR
250 CNY161.88125 MYR
500 CNY323.76250 MYR
1000 CNY647.52500 MYR
2000 CNY1295.05000 MYR
5000 CNY3237.62500 MYR
10000 CNY6475.25000 MYR
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MYR1.54434 CNY
5 MYR7.72170 CNY
10 MYR15.44340 CNY
20 MYR30.88680 CNY
50 MYR77.21700 CNY
100 MYR154.43400 CNY
250 MYR386.08500 CNY
500 MYR772.17000 CNY
1000 MYR1544.34000 CNY
2000 MYR3088.68000 CNY
5000 MYR7721.70000 CNY
10000 MYR15443.40000 CNY