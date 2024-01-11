노르웨이 크로네 → 말레이시아 링깃

실제 환율로 NOK → MYR 변환

1000 nok
449.05 myr

1.00000 NOK = 0.44905 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
상위 통화

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.9136583.0640.78675110.2961312.83.9756.81313
1 EUR1.09455190.91770.86110511.26911436.934.35087.45705
1 INR0.01203890.01099910.009471630.12395315.80470.04785470.0820227
1 GBP1.271051.1613105.578113.08681668.635.052588.65986

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 말레이시아 링깃 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → MYR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.





환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 NOK0.44905 MYR
5 NOK2.24526 MYR
10 NOK4.49052 MYR
20 NOK8.98104 MYR
50 NOK22.45260 MYR
100 NOK44.90520 MYR
250 NOK112.26300 MYR
500 NOK224.52600 MYR
1000 NOK449.05200 MYR
2000 NOK898.10400 MYR
5000 NOK2245.26000 MYR
10000 NOK4490.52000 MYR
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 MYR2.22691 NOK
5 MYR11.13455 NOK
10 MYR22.26910 NOK
20 MYR44.53820 NOK
50 MYR111.34550 NOK
100 MYR222.69100 NOK
250 MYR556.72750 NOK
500 MYR1113.45500 NOK
1000 MYR2226.91000 NOK
2000 MYR4453.82000 NOK
5000 MYR11134.55000 NOK
10000 MYR22269.10000 NOK