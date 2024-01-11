노르웨이 크로네 → 영국 파운드 스털링

실제 환율로 NOK → GBP 변환

1,000 nok
76.06 gbp

1.00000 NOK = 0.07606 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 영국 파운드 스털링
1 NOK0.07606 GBP
5 NOK0.38028 GBP
10 NOK0.76055 GBP
20 NOK1.52111 GBP
50 NOK3.80278 GBP
100 NOK7.60555 GBP
250 NOK19.01387 GBP
500 NOK38.02775 GBP
1000 NOK76.05550 GBP
2000 NOK152.11100 GBP
5000 NOK380.27750 GBP
10000 NOK760.55500 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 GBP13.14830 NOK
5 GBP65.74150 NOK
10 GBP131.48300 NOK
20 GBP262.96600 NOK
50 GBP657.41500 NOK
100 GBP1314.83000 NOK
250 GBP3287.07500 NOK
500 GBP6574.15000 NOK
1000 GBP13148.30000 NOK
2000 GBP26296.60000 NOK
5000 GBP65741.50000 NOK
10000 GBP131483.00000 NOK