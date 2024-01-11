노르웨이 크로네 → 대한민국 원

실제 환율로 NOK → KRW 변환

1000 nok
126935 krw

1.00000 NOK = 126.93500 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
상위 통화

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.913683.06250.78662710.29621312.83.97476.81267
1 EUR1.0946190.92020.86104511.26991436.994.350557.45695
1 INR0.01203910.010998710.009470310.12395715.8050.04785190.0820186
1 GBP1.271251.16138105.593113.08861668.95.052648.66035

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 대한민국 원
1 NOK126.93500 KRW
5 NOK634.67500 KRW
10 NOK1269.35000 KRW
20 NOK2538.70000 KRW
50 NOK6346.75000 KRW
100 NOK12693.50000 KRW
250 NOK31733.75000 KRW
500 NOK63467.50000 KRW
1000 NOK126935.00000 KRW
2000 NOK253870.00000 KRW
5000 NOK634675.00000 KRW
10000 NOK1269350.00000 KRW
환율 대한민국 원 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 KRW0.00788 NOK
5 KRW0.03939 NOK
10 KRW0.07878 NOK
20 KRW0.15756 NOK
50 KRW0.39390 NOK
100 KRW0.78780 NOK
250 KRW1.96951 NOK
500 KRW3.93902 NOK
1000 KRW7.87805 NOK
2000 KRW15.75610 NOK
5000 KRW39.39025 NOK
10000 KRW78.78050 NOK