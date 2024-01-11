중국 위안화 → 대한민국 원

실제 환율로 CNY → KRW 변환

1,000 cny
183,954 krw

1.00000 CNY = 183.95400 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.81821.337950.911250.7845291.492283.02311.33165
1 HKD0.12790710.1711330.116560.1003470.19086310.61920.170327
1 CAD0.7474125.8434210.6811060.5863671.1152962.05250.995291
1 EUR1.097358.57931.468210.860921.6374791.10541.46129

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 대한민국 원 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KRW을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → KRW 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 대한민국 원
1 CNY183.95400 KRW
5 CNY919.77000 KRW
10 CNY1839.54000 KRW
20 CNY3679.08000 KRW
50 CNY9197.70000 KRW
100 CNY18395.40000 KRW
250 CNY45988.50000 KRW
500 CNY91977.00000 KRW
1000 CNY183954.00000 KRW
2000 CNY367908.00000 KRW
5000 CNY919770.00000 KRW
10000 CNY1839540.00000 KRW
환율 대한민국 원 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KRW0.00544 CNY
5 KRW0.02718 CNY
10 KRW0.05436 CNY
20 KRW0.10872 CNY
50 KRW0.27181 CNY
100 KRW0.54361 CNY
250 KRW1.35903 CNY
500 KRW2.71807 CNY
1000 KRW5.43613 CNY
2000 KRW10.87226 CNY
5000 KRW27.18065 CNY
10000 KRW54.36130 CNY