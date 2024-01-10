불가리아 레프 → 대한민국 원

실제 환율로 BGN → KRW 변환

1000 bgn
740445 krw

1.00000 BGN = 740.44500 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.911651.607071.337751.492651.33170.78502218.7013
1 EUR1.096911.76281.467381.637291.460740.86108520.5135
1 NZD0.622250.56728110.8324150.9288010.828650.4884811.6369
1 CAD0.7475240.6814881.2013211.115790.9954770.58682213.9797

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 대한민국 원 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KRW을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → KRW 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 대한민국 원
1 BGN740.44500 KRW
5 BGN3702.22500 KRW
10 BGN7404.45000 KRW
20 BGN14808.90000 KRW
50 BGN37022.25000 KRW
100 BGN74044.50000 KRW
250 BGN185111.25000 KRW
500 BGN370222.50000 KRW
1000 BGN740445.00000 KRW
2000 BGN1480890.00000 KRW
5000 BGN3702225.00000 KRW
10000 BGN7404450.00000 KRW
환율 대한민국 원 / 불가리아 레프
1 KRW0.00135 BGN
5 KRW0.00675 BGN
10 KRW0.01351 BGN
20 KRW0.02701 BGN
50 KRW0.06753 BGN
100 KRW0.13505 BGN
250 KRW0.33763 BGN
500 KRW0.67527 BGN
1000 KRW1.35054 BGN
2000 KRW2.70108 BGN
5000 KRW6.75270 BGN
10000 KRW13.50540 BGN