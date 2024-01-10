불가리아 레프 → 유로

실제 환율로 BGN → EUR 변환

1,000 bgn
511.29 eur

1.00000 BGN = 0.51129 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 유로 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 EUR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → EUR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 유로
1 BGN0.51129 EUR
5 BGN2.55647 EUR
10 BGN5.11293 EUR
20 BGN10.22586 EUR
50 BGN25.56465 EUR
100 BGN51.12930 EUR
250 BGN127.82325 EUR
500 BGN255.64650 EUR
1000 BGN511.29300 EUR
2000 BGN1022.58600 EUR
5000 BGN2556.46500 EUR
10000 BGN5112.93000 EUR
환율 유로 / 불가리아 레프
1 EUR1.95583 BGN
5 EUR9.77915 BGN
10 EUR19.55830 BGN
20 EUR39.11660 BGN
50 EUR97.79150 BGN
100 EUR195.58300 BGN
250 EUR488.95750 BGN
500 EUR977.91500 BGN
1000 EUR1955.83000 BGN
2000 EUR3911.66000 BGN
5000 EUR9779.15000 BGN
10000 EUR19558.30000 BGN