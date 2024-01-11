이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 유로

실제 환율로 ILS → EUR 변환

1,000 ils
242.96 eur

1.00000 ILS = 0.24296 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601651.0985591.14571.467391.634630.93302518.6377
1 GBP1.1625711.27715105.9641.705951.900381.084721.6677
1 USD0.91030.782993182.96911.335751.487980.8493516.9657
1 INR0.01097140.009437170.012052710.01609940.01793420.01023690.204482

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 유로
1 ILS0.24296 EUR
5 ILS1.21481 EUR
10 ILS2.42961 EUR
20 ILS4.85922 EUR
50 ILS12.14805 EUR
100 ILS24.29610 EUR
250 ILS60.74025 EUR
500 ILS121.48050 EUR
1000 ILS242.96100 EUR
2000 ILS485.92200 EUR
5000 ILS1214.80500 EUR
10000 ILS2429.61000 EUR
환율 유로 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 EUR4.11588 ILS
5 EUR20.57940 ILS
10 EUR41.15880 ILS
20 EUR82.31760 ILS
50 EUR205.79400 ILS
100 EUR411.58800 ILS
250 EUR1028.97000 ILS
500 EUR2057.94000 ILS
1000 EUR4115.88000 ILS
2000 EUR8231.76000 ILS
5000 EUR20579.40000 ILS
10000 EUR41158.80000 ILS