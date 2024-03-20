Israeli new sheqels to Euros today

Convert ILS to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
251.08 eur

1.000 ILS = 0.2511 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6351.4721.6590.96718.204
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1391.7241.9431.13321.318
1 USD0.9170.783183.1091.351.5210.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Euro
1 ILS0.25108 EUR
5 ILS1.25542 EUR
10 ILS2.51083 EUR
20 ILS5.02166 EUR
50 ILS12.55415 EUR
100 ILS25.10830 EUR
250 ILS62.77075 EUR
500 ILS125.54150 EUR
1000 ILS251.08300 EUR
2000 ILS502.16600 EUR
5000 ILS1,255.41500 EUR
10000 ILS2,510.83000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Israeli New Sheqel
1 EUR3.98274 ILS
5 EUR19.91370 ILS
10 EUR39.82740 ILS
20 EUR79.65480 ILS
50 EUR199.13700 ILS
100 EUR398.27400 ILS
250 EUR995.68500 ILS
500 EUR1,991.37000 ILS
1000 EUR3,982.74000 ILS
2000 EUR7,965.48000 ILS
5000 EUR19,913.70000 ILS
10000 EUR39,827.40000 ILS