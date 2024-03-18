Swiss francs to Euros today

Convert CHF to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
1,034.49 eur

1.000 CHF = 1.034 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Euro
1 CHF1.03449 EUR
5 CHF5.17245 EUR
10 CHF10.34490 EUR
20 CHF20.68980 EUR
50 CHF51.72450 EUR
100 CHF103.44900 EUR
250 CHF258.62250 EUR
500 CHF517.24500 EUR
1000 CHF1,034.49000 EUR
2000 CHF2,068.98000 EUR
5000 CHF5,172.45000 EUR
10000 CHF10,344.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Swiss Franc
1 EUR0.96666 CHF
5 EUR4.83330 CHF
10 EUR9.66660 CHF
20 EUR19.33320 CHF
50 EUR48.33300 CHF
100 EUR96.66600 CHF
250 EUR241.66500 CHF
500 EUR483.33000 CHF
1000 EUR966.66000 CHF
2000 EUR1,933.32000 CHF
5000 EUR4,833.30000 CHF
10000 EUR9,666.60000 CHF