1.000 CHF = 0.8837 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.920.78683.0891.3581.532151.5351.654
1 EUR1.08710.85490.2971.4761.664164.6851.798
1 GBP1.2721.1711105.711.7281.948192.792.105
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8240.02

How to convert Swiss francs to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.88368 GBP
5 CHF4.41839 GBP
10 CHF8.83677 GBP
20 CHF17.67354 GBP
50 CHF44.18385 GBP
100 CHF88.36770 GBP
250 CHF220.91925 GBP
500 CHF441.83850 GBP
1000 CHF883.67700 GBP
2000 CHF1,767.35400 GBP
5000 CHF4,418.38500 GBP
10000 CHF8,836.77000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.13164 CHF
5 GBP5.65820 CHF
10 GBP11.31640 CHF
20 GBP22.63280 CHF
50 GBP56.58200 CHF
100 GBP113.16400 CHF
250 GBP282.91000 CHF
500 GBP565.82000 CHF
1000 GBP1,131.64000 CHF
2000 GBP2,263.28000 CHF
5000 GBP5,658.20000 CHF
10000 GBP11,316.40000 CHF