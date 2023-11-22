1 thousand British pounds sterling to Swiss francs

Convert GBP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
1107.87 chf

1.00000 GBP = 1.10787 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
How to convert British pounds sterling to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.10787 CHF
5 GBP5.53935 CHF
10 GBP11.07870 CHF
20 GBP22.15740 CHF
50 GBP55.39350 CHF
100 GBP110.78700 CHF
250 GBP276.96750 CHF
500 GBP553.93500 CHF
1000 GBP1107.87000 CHF
2000 GBP2215.74000 CHF
5000 GBP5539.35000 CHF
10000 GBP11078.70000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.90263 GBP
5 CHF4.51315 GBP
10 CHF9.02630 GBP
20 CHF18.05260 GBP
50 CHF45.13150 GBP
100 CHF90.26300 GBP
250 CHF225.65750 GBP
500 CHF451.31500 GBP
1000 CHF902.63000 GBP
2000 CHF1805.26000 GBP
5000 CHF4513.15000 GBP
10000 CHF9026.30000 GBP