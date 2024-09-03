Singapore dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert SGD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
650.70 chf

S$1.000 SGD = SFr.0.6507 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 SGD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65990.6679
Low0.64320.6432
Average0.65220.6581
Change0.72%-1.76%
View full history

1 SGD to CHF stats

The performance of SGD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6599 and a 30 day low of 0.6432. This means the 30 day average was 0.6522. The change for SGD to CHF was 0.72.

The performance of SGD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6679 and a 90 day low of 0.6432. This means the 90 day average was 0.6581. The change for SGD to CHF was -1.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9527.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,148.111.6460.84392.7297.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,419.60.60810.51256.3444.7792.932

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 SGD0.65070 CHF
5 SGD3.25348 CHF
10 SGD6.50695 CHF
20 SGD13.01390 CHF
50 SGD32.53475 CHF
100 SGD65.06950 CHF
250 SGD162.67375 CHF
500 SGD325.34750 CHF
1000 SGD650.69500 CHF
2000 SGD1,301.39000 CHF
5000 SGD3,253.47500 CHF
10000 SGD6,506.95000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 CHF1.53682 SGD
5 CHF7.68410 SGD
10 CHF15.36820 SGD
20 CHF30.73640 SGD
50 CHF76.84100 SGD
100 CHF153.68200 SGD
250 CHF384.20500 SGD
500 CHF768.41000 SGD
1000 CHF1,536.82000 SGD
2000 CHF3,073.64000 SGD
5000 CHF7,684.10000 SGD
10000 CHF15,368.20000 SGD