Israeli new sheqels to Swiss francs today

Convert ILS to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
242.86 chf

1.000 ILS = 0.2429 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6351.4721.6590.96718.204
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1391.7241.9431.13321.318
1 USD0.9170.783183.1091.351.5210.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swiss Franc
1 ILS0.24286 CHF
5 ILS1.21432 CHF
10 ILS2.42864 CHF
20 ILS4.85728 CHF
50 ILS12.14320 CHF
100 ILS24.28640 CHF
250 ILS60.71600 CHF
500 ILS121.43200 CHF
1000 ILS242.86400 CHF
2000 ILS485.72800 CHF
5000 ILS1,214.32000 CHF
10000 ILS2,428.64000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CHF4.11754 ILS
5 CHF20.58770 ILS
10 CHF41.17540 ILS
20 CHF82.35080 ILS
50 CHF205.87700 ILS
100 CHF411.75400 ILS
250 CHF1,029.38500 ILS
500 CHF2,058.77000 ILS
1000 CHF4,117.54000 ILS
2000 CHF8,235.08000 ILS
5000 CHF20,587.70000 ILS
10000 CHF41,175.40000 ILS