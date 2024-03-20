Hong Kong dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert HKD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
113.88 chf

1.000 HKD = 0.1139 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.201
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.558
1 GBP1.2729.15711.7091.9471.1711.724105.832
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00861.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swiss Franc
100 HKD11.38840 CHF
200 HKD22.77680 CHF
300 HKD34.16520 CHF
500 HKD56.94200 CHF
1000 HKD113.88400 CHF
2000 HKD227.76800 CHF
2500 HKD284.71000 CHF
3000 HKD341.65200 CHF
4000 HKD455.53600 CHF
5000 HKD569.42000 CHF
10000 HKD1,138.84000 CHF
20000 HKD2,277.68000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CHF8.78088 HKD
5 CHF43.90440 HKD
10 CHF87.80880 HKD
20 CHF175.61760 HKD
50 CHF439.04400 HKD
100 CHF878.08800 HKD
250 CHF2,195.22000 HKD
500 CHF4,390.44000 HKD
1000 CHF8,780.88000 HKD
2000 CHF17,561.76000 HKD
5000 CHF43,904.40000 HKD
10000 CHF87,808.80000 HKD