Hong Kong dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert HKD to CHF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = SFr.0.1136 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 HKD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11450.1145
Low0.11100.1079
Average0.11240.1103
Change2.07%4.02%
View full history

1 HKD to CHF stats

The performance of HKD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1145 and a 30 day low of 0.1110. This means the 30 day average was 0.1124. The change for HKD to CHF was 2.07.

The performance of HKD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1145 and a 90 day low of 0.1079. This means the 90 day average was 0.1103. The change for HKD to CHF was 4.02.

Track market ratesView HKD to CHF chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.19911.7021.9481.21.774107.213
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.982

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swiss Franc
100 HKD11.36430 CHF
200 HKD22.72860 CHF
300 HKD34.09290 CHF
500 HKD56.82150 CHF
1000 HKD113.64300 CHF
2000 HKD227.28600 CHF
2500 HKD284.10750 CHF
3000 HKD340.92900 CHF
4000 HKD454.57200 CHF
5000 HKD568.21500 CHF
10000 HKD1,136.43000 CHF
20000 HKD2,272.86000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CHF8.79951 HKD
5 CHF43.99755 HKD
10 CHF87.99510 HKD
20 CHF175.99020 HKD
50 CHF439.97550 HKD
100 CHF879.95100 HKD
250 CHF2,199.87750 HKD
500 CHF4,399.75500 HKD
1000 CHF8,799.51000 HKD
2000 CHF17,599.02000 HKD
5000 CHF43,997.55000 HKD
10000 CHF87,995.10000 HKD