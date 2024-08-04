Turkish liras to Swiss francs today

Convert TRY to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
25.79 chf

TL1.000 TRY = SFr.0.02579 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
TRY to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02740.0284
Low0.02580.0258
Average0.02690.0275
Change-6.06%-8.25%
1 TRY to CHF stats

The performance of TRY to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0274 and a 30 day low of 0.0258. This means the 30 day average was 0.0269. The change for TRY to CHF was -6.06.

The performance of TRY to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0284 and a 90 day low of 0.0258. This means the 90 day average was 0.0275. The change for TRY to CHF was -8.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7421.3883.67348.709
1 EUR1.09110.853304.15491.3241.5144.00653.119
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.518107.0471.7754.69562.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swiss Franc
1 TRY0.02579 CHF
5 TRY0.12893 CHF
10 TRY0.25785 CHF
20 TRY0.51571 CHF
50 TRY1.28927 CHF
100 TRY2.57853 CHF
250 TRY6.44633 CHF
500 TRY12.89265 CHF
1000 TRY25.78530 CHF
2000 TRY51.57060 CHF
5000 TRY128.92650 CHF
10000 TRY257.85300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkish Lira
1 CHF38.78170 TRY
5 CHF193.90850 TRY
10 CHF387.81700 TRY
20 CHF775.63400 TRY
50 CHF1,939.08500 TRY
100 CHF3,878.17000 TRY
250 CHF9,695.42500 TRY
500 CHF19,390.85000 TRY
1000 CHF38,781.70000 TRY
2000 CHF77,563.40000 TRY
5000 CHF193,908.50000 TRY
10000 CHF387,817.00000 TRY