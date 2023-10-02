1 Swiss franc to Turkish liras

Convert CHF to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 chf
30.00 try

1.00000 CHF = 30.00030 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:4 UTC
CHF to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkish Lira
1 CHF30.00030 TRY
5 CHF150.00150 TRY
10 CHF300.00300 TRY
20 CHF600.00600 TRY
50 CHF1500.01500 TRY
100 CHF3000.03000 TRY
250 CHF7500.07500 TRY
500 CHF15000.15000 TRY
1000 CHF30000.30000 TRY
2000 CHF60000.60000 TRY
5000 CHF150001.50000 TRY
10000 CHF300003.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swiss Franc
1 TRY0.03333 CHF
5 TRY0.16667 CHF
10 TRY0.33333 CHF
20 TRY0.66666 CHF
50 TRY1.66665 CHF
100 TRY3.33330 CHF
250 TRY8.33325 CHF
500 TRY16.66650 CHF
1000 TRY33.33300 CHF
2000 TRY66.66600 CHF
5000 TRY166.66500 CHF
10000 TRY333.33000 CHF