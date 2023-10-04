20 Turkish liras to Swiss francs

Convert TRY to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 try
0.67 chf

1.00000 TRY = 0.03329 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050787.4761.443821.660660.9634518.8645
1GBP1.155211.21375101.0511.667871.918371.1129821.7919
1USD0.951750.823893183.2551.374151.580530.9169517.9542
1INR0.01143170.009896020.012011310.01650530.01898420.01101380.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swiss Franc
1 TRY0.03329 CHF
5 TRY0.16647 CHF
10 TRY0.33294 CHF
20 TRY0.66588 CHF
50 TRY1.66470 CHF
100 TRY3.32940 CHF
250 TRY8.32350 CHF
500 TRY16.64700 CHF
1000 TRY33.29400 CHF
2000 TRY66.58800 CHF
5000 TRY166.47000 CHF
10000 TRY332.94000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkish Lira
1 CHF30.03540 TRY
5 CHF150.17700 TRY
10 CHF300.35400 TRY
20 CHF600.70800 TRY
50 CHF1501.77000 TRY
100 CHF3003.54000 TRY
250 CHF7508.85000 TRY
500 CHF15017.70000 TRY
1000 CHF30035.40000 TRY
2000 CHF60070.80000 TRY
5000 CHF150177.00000 TRY
10000 CHF300354.00000 TRY