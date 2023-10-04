2000 Turkish liras to Swiss francs

Convert TRY to CHF at the real exchange rate

2000 try
66.61 chf

1.00000 TRY = 0.03330 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

TRY to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050687.46771.443581.66090.963418.8627
1GBP1.1551311.21335101.0171.66721.918191.1128621.7847
1USD0.951850.824165183.2551.374051.58090.91717.9542
1INR0.01143280.009899280.012011310.01650410.01898870.01101440.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swiss Franc
1 TRY0.03330 CHF
5 TRY0.16651 CHF
10 TRY0.33303 CHF
20 TRY0.66605 CHF
50 TRY1.66513 CHF
100 TRY3.33026 CHF
250 TRY8.32565 CHF
500 TRY16.65130 CHF
1000 TRY33.30260 CHF
2000 TRY66.60520 CHF
5000 TRY166.51300 CHF
10000 TRY333.02600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkish Lira
1 CHF30.02770 TRY
5 CHF150.13850 TRY
10 CHF300.27700 TRY
20 CHF600.55400 TRY
50 CHF1501.38500 TRY
100 CHF3002.77000 TRY
250 CHF7506.92500 TRY
500 CHF15013.85000 TRY
1000 CHF30027.70000 TRY
2000 CHF60055.40000 TRY
5000 CHF150138.50000 TRY
10000 CHF300277.00000 TRY