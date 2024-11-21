Swedish kronor to Swiss francs today

Convert SEK to CHF

kr1.000 SEK = SFr.0.08017 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
SEK to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

CHF
1 SEK to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08210.0837
Low0.08020.0802
Average0.08110.0822
Change-2.33%-3.73%
1 SEK to CHF stats

The performance of SEK to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0821 and a 30 day low of 0.0802. This means the 30 day average was 0.0811. The change for SEK to CHF was -2.33.

The performance of SEK to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0837 and a 90 day low of 0.0802. This means the 90 day average was 0.0822. The change for SEK to CHF was -3.73.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07111.05584.4391.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.6689.0661.4744.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.985106.8191.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08017 CHF
5 SEK0.40085 CHF
10 SEK0.80170 CHF
20 SEK1.60339 CHF
50 SEK4.00848 CHF
100 SEK8.01697 CHF
250 SEK20.04242 CHF
500 SEK40.08485 CHF
1000 SEK80.16970 CHF
2000 SEK160.33940 CHF
5000 SEK400.84850 CHF
10000 SEK801.69700 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF12.47350 SEK
5 CHF62.36750 SEK
10 CHF124.73500 SEK
20 CHF249.47000 SEK
50 CHF623.67500 SEK
100 CHF1,247.35000 SEK
250 CHF3,118.37500 SEK
500 CHF6,236.75000 SEK
1000 CHF12,473.50000 SEK
2000 CHF24,947.00000 SEK
5000 CHF62,367.50000 SEK
10000 CHF124,735.00000 SEK