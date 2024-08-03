Chinese yuan rmb to Swiss francs today

Convert CNY to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
119.66 chf

¥1.000 CNY = SFr.0.1197 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12390.1264
Low0.11970.1197
Average0.12250.1238
Change-3.39%-4.37%
1 CNY to CHF stats

The performance of CNY to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1239 and a 30 day low of 0.1197. This means the 30 day average was 0.1225. The change for CNY to CHF was -3.39.

The performance of CNY to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1264 and a 90 day low of 0.1197. This means the 90 day average was 0.1238. The change for CNY to CHF was -4.37.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swiss Franc
1 CNY0.11966 CHF
5 CNY0.59831 CHF
10 CNY1.19661 CHF
20 CNY2.39322 CHF
50 CNY5.98305 CHF
100 CNY11.96610 CHF
250 CNY29.91525 CHF
500 CNY59.83050 CHF
1000 CNY119.66100 CHF
2000 CNY239.32200 CHF
5000 CNY598.30500 CHF
10000 CNY1,196.61000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CHF8.35698 CNY
5 CHF41.78490 CNY
10 CHF83.56980 CNY
20 CHF167.13960 CNY
50 CHF417.84900 CNY
100 CHF835.69800 CNY
250 CHF2,089.24500 CNY
500 CHF4,178.49000 CNY
1000 CHF8,356.98000 CNY
2000 CHF16,713.96000 CNY
5000 CHF41,784.90000 CNY
10000 CHF83,569.80000 CNY