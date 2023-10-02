100 Swiss francs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert CHF to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 chf
797.15 cny

1.00000 CHF = 7.97150 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:2 UTC
CHF to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CHF7.97150 CNY
5 CHF39.85750 CNY
10 CHF79.71500 CNY
20 CHF159.43000 CNY
50 CHF398.57500 CNY
100 CHF797.15000 CNY
250 CHF1992.87500 CNY
500 CHF3985.75000 CNY
1000 CHF7971.50000 CNY
2000 CHF15943.00000 CNY
5000 CHF39857.50000 CNY
10000 CHF79715.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swiss Franc
1 CNY0.12545 CHF
5 CNY0.62723 CHF
10 CNY1.25447 CHF
20 CNY2.50894 CHF
50 CNY6.27235 CHF
100 CNY12.54470 CHF
250 CNY31.36175 CHF
500 CNY62.72350 CHF
1000 CNY125.44700 CHF
2000 CNY250.89400 CHF
5000 CNY627.23500 CHF
10000 CNY1254.47000 CHF