100 Chinese yuan rmb to Swiss francs

Convert CNY to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 cny
12.25 chf

1.00000 CNY = 0.12246 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swiss Franc
1 CNY0.12246 CHF
5 CNY0.61228 CHF
10 CNY1.22456 CHF
20 CNY2.44912 CHF
50 CNY6.12280 CHF
100 CNY12.24560 CHF
250 CNY30.61400 CHF
500 CNY61.22800 CHF
1000 CNY122.45600 CHF
2000 CNY244.91200 CHF
5000 CNY612.28000 CHF
10000 CNY1224.56000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CHF8.16619 CNY
5 CHF40.83095 CNY
10 CHF81.66190 CNY
20 CHF163.32380 CNY
50 CHF408.30950 CNY
100 CHF816.61900 CNY
250 CHF2041.54750 CNY
500 CHF4083.09500 CNY
1000 CHF8166.19000 CNY
2000 CHF16332.38000 CNY
5000 CHF40830.95000 CNY
10000 CHF81661.90000 CNY