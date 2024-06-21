실제 환율로 SEK → CHF 변환

스웨덴 크로나 → 스위스 프랑

1,000 sek
85.06 chf

kr1.000 SEK = SFr.0.08506 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 스위스 프랑
1 SEK0.08506 CHF
5 SEK0.42529 CHF
10 SEK0.85058 CHF
20 SEK1.70116 CHF
50 SEK4.25291 CHF
100 SEK8.50582 CHF
250 SEK21.26455 CHF
500 SEK42.52910 CHF
1000 SEK85.05820 CHF
2000 SEK170.11640 CHF
5000 SEK425.29100 CHF
10000 SEK850.58200 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 CHF11.75670 SEK
5 CHF58.78350 SEK
10 CHF117.56700 SEK
20 CHF235.13400 SEK
50 CHF587.83500 SEK
100 CHF1,175.67000 SEK
250 CHF2,939.17500 SEK
500 CHF5,878.35000 SEK
1000 CHF11,756.70000 SEK
2000 CHF23,513.40000 SEK
5000 CHF58,783.50000 SEK
10000 CHF117,567.00000 SEK