헝가리 포린트 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 HUF → CHF 변환

10,000 huf
24.69 chf

1.00000 HUF = 0.00247 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
헝가리 포린트 → 스위스 프랑 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HUF을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CHF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HUF → CHF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 헝가리 포린트 / 스위스 프랑
2000 HUF4.93784 CHF
5000 HUF12.34460 CHF
10000 HUF24.68920 CHF
15000 HUF37.03380 CHF
20000 HUF49.37840 CHF
30000 HUF74.06760 CHF
40000 HUF98.75680 CHF
50000 HUF123.44600 CHF
60000 HUF148.13520 CHF
100000 HUF246.89200 CHF
150000 HUF370.33800 CHF
200000 HUF493.78400 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 헝가리 포린트
1 CHF405.03500 HUF
5 CHF2025.17500 HUF
10 CHF4050.35000 HUF
20 CHF8100.70000 HUF
50 CHF20251.75000 HUF
100 CHF40503.50000 HUF
250 CHF101258.75000 HUF
500 CHF202517.50000 HUF
1000 CHF405035.00000 HUF
2000 CHF810070.00000 HUF
5000 CHF2025175.00000 HUF
10000 CHF4050350.00000 HUF