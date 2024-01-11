홍콩 달러 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 HKD → CHF 변환

1000 hkd
108.71 chf

1.00000 HKD = 0.10871 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
환율 홍콩 달러 / 스위스 프랑
100 HKD10.87080 CHF
200 HKD21.74160 CHF
300 HKD32.61240 CHF
500 HKD54.35400 CHF
1000 HKD108.70800 CHF
2000 HKD217.41600 CHF
2500 HKD271.77000 CHF
3000 HKD326.12400 CHF
4000 HKD434.83200 CHF
5000 HKD543.54000 CHF
10000 HKD1087.08000 CHF
20000 HKD2174.16000 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 홍콩 달러
1 CHF9.19894 HKD
5 CHF45.99470 HKD
10 CHF91.98940 HKD
20 CHF183.97880 HKD
50 CHF459.94700 HKD
100 CHF919.89400 HKD
250 CHF2299.73500 HKD
500 CHF4599.47000 HKD
1000 CHF9198.94000 HKD
2000 CHF18397.88000 HKD
5000 CHF45994.70000 HKD
10000 CHF91989.40000 HKD