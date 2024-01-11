이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 ILS → CHF 변환

1,000 ils
226.67 chf

1.00000 ILS = 0.22667 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 스위스 프랑
1 ILS0.22667 CHF
5 ILS1.13335 CHF
10 ILS2.26669 CHF
20 ILS4.53338 CHF
50 ILS11.33345 CHF
100 ILS22.66690 CHF
250 ILS56.66725 CHF
500 ILS113.33450 CHF
1000 ILS226.66900 CHF
2000 ILS453.33800 CHF
5000 ILS1133.34500 CHF
10000 ILS2266.69000 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 CHF4.41172 ILS
5 CHF22.05860 ILS
10 CHF44.11720 ILS
20 CHF88.23440 ILS
50 CHF220.58600 ILS
100 CHF441.17200 ILS
250 CHF1102.93000 ILS
500 CHF2205.86000 ILS
1000 CHF4411.72000 ILS
2000 CHF8823.44000 ILS
5000 CHF22058.60000 ILS
10000 CHF44117.20000 ILS