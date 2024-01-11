이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 ILS → USD 변환

1000 ils
266.85 usd

1.00000 ILS = 0.26685 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8602651.0984591.16561.467471.634960.93310518.6325
1 GBP1.1624311.27685105.9721.705811.90051.0846721.6586
1 USD0.910350.783177182.99481.335951.488430.8494516.9625
1 INR0.0109690.009436460.01204910.01609680.0179340.0102350.20438

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 미국 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 USD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → USD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 미국 달러
1 ILS0.26685 USD
5 ILS1.33424 USD
10 ILS2.66848 USD
20 ILS5.33696 USD
50 ILS13.34240 USD
100 ILS26.68480 USD
250 ILS66.71200 USD
500 ILS133.42400 USD
1000 ILS266.84800 USD
2000 ILS533.69600 USD
5000 ILS1334.24000 USD
10000 ILS2668.48000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 USD3.74745 ILS
5 USD18.73725 ILS
10 USD37.47450 ILS
20 USD74.94900 ILS
50 USD187.37250 ILS
100 USD374.74500 ILS
250 USD936.86250 ILS
500 USD1873.72500 ILS
1000 USD3747.45000 ILS
2000 USD7494.90000 ILS
5000 USD18737.25000 ILS
10000 USD37474.50000 ILS