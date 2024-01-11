폴란드 즈워티 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 PLN → USD 변환

1,000 pln
251.57 usd

1.00000 PLN = 0.25157 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8604851.0958591.0531.469921.643820.9371818.5947
1 GBP1.1621411.27355105.8181.708281.910371.0891321.61
1 USD0.91250.785207183.08891.341351.500040.855216.9683
1 INR0.01098260.00945020.012035310.01614360.01805340.01029260.204219

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 미국 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 USD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → USD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 미국 달러
1 PLN0.25157 USD
5 PLN1.25783 USD
10 PLN2.51566 USD
20 PLN5.03132 USD
50 PLN12.57830 USD
100 PLN25.15660 USD
250 PLN62.89150 USD
500 PLN125.78300 USD
1000 PLN251.56600 USD
2000 PLN503.13200 USD
5000 PLN1257.83000 USD
10000 PLN2515.66000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 USD3.97510 PLN
5 USD19.87550 PLN
10 USD39.75100 PLN
20 USD79.50200 PLN
50 USD198.75500 PLN
100 USD397.51000 PLN
250 USD993.77500 PLN
500 USD1987.55000 PLN
1000 USD3975.10000 PLN
2000 USD7950.20000 PLN
5000 USD19875.50000 PLN
10000 USD39751.00000 PLN