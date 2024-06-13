Polish zloty to US dollars today

Convert PLN to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 pln
248.99 usd

zł1.000 PLN = $0.2490 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5390.8961,373.710.61722.835
1 EUR1.0810.84590.2390.9681,483.8711.46924.666
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7591.1451,755.5213.56929.183
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4440.1270.273

How to convert Polish zloty to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / US Dollar
1 PLN0,24899 USD
5 PLN1,24496 USD
10 PLN2,48992 USD
20 PLN4,97984 USD
50 PLN12,44960 USD
100 PLN24,89920 USD
250 PLN62,24800 USD
500 PLN124,49600 USD
1000 PLN248,99200 USD
2000 PLN497,98400 USD
5000 PLN1.244,96000 USD
10000 PLN2.489,92000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 USD4,01620 PLN
5 USD20,08100 PLN
10 USD40,16200 PLN
20 USD80,32400 PLN
50 USD200,81000 PLN
100 USD401,62000 PLN
250 USD1.004,05000 PLN
500 USD2.008,10000 PLN
1000 USD4.016,20000 PLN
2000 USD8.032,40000 PLN
5000 USD20.081,00000 PLN
10000 USD40.162,00000 PLN