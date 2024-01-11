폴란드 즈워티 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 PLN → NOK 변환

1,000 pln
2,602.81 nok

1.00000 PLN = 2.60281 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

폴란드 즈워티 → 노르웨이 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → NOK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 PLN2.60281 NOK
5 PLN13.01405 NOK
10 PLN26.02810 NOK
20 PLN52.05620 NOK
50 PLN130.14050 NOK
100 PLN260.28100 NOK
250 PLN650.70250 NOK
500 PLN1301.40500 NOK
1000 PLN2602.81000 NOK
2000 PLN5205.62000 NOK
5000 PLN13014.05000 NOK
10000 PLN26028.10000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 NOK0.38420 PLN
5 NOK1.92100 PLN
10 NOK3.84200 PLN
20 NOK7.68400 PLN
50 NOK19.21000 PLN
100 NOK38.42000 PLN
250 NOK96.05000 PLN
500 NOK192.10000 PLN
1000 NOK384.20000 PLN
2000 NOK768.40000 PLN
5000 NOK1921.00000 PLN
10000 NOK3842.00000 PLN