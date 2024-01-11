체코 코루나 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 CZK → NOK 변환

10,000 czk
4,616.64 nok

1.00000 CZK = 0.46166 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8605751.097891.12591.467591.634480.93314518.6294
1 GBP1.1620111.27565105.8891.705351.899281.0843321.6475
1 USD0.91090.783914183.00771.336851.488870.8516.9698
1 INR0.01097380.009443870.012047110.01610510.01793650.010240.204436

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

체코 코루나 → 노르웨이 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CZK → NOK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 체코 코루나

CZK → EUR

CZK → USD

CZK → GBP

CZK → KRW

CZK → PLN

CZK → INR

CZK → TRY

CZK → CHF

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 체코 코루나 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 CZK0.46166 NOK
5 CZK2.30832 NOK
10 CZK4.61664 NOK
20 CZK9.23328 NOK
50 CZK23.08320 NOK
100 CZK46.16640 NOK
250 CZK115.41600 NOK
500 CZK230.83200 NOK
1000 CZK461.66400 NOK
2000 CZK923.32800 NOK
5000 CZK2308.32000 NOK
10000 CZK4616.64000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 체코 코루나
1 NOK2.16608 CZK
5 NOK10.83040 CZK
10 NOK21.66080 CZK
20 NOK43.32160 CZK
50 NOK108.30400 CZK
100 NOK216.60800 CZK
250 NOK541.52000 CZK
500 NOK1083.04000 CZK
1000 NOK2166.08000 CZK
2000 NOK4332.16000 CZK
5000 NOK10830.40000 CZK
10000 NOK21660.80000 CZK