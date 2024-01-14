1 노르웨이 크로네 → 체코 코루나

실제 환율로 NOK → CZK 변환

1 nok
2.19 czk

1.00000 NOK = 2.18733 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 체코 코루나
1 NOK2.18733 CZK
5 NOK10.93665 CZK
10 NOK21.87330 CZK
20 NOK43.74660 CZK
50 NOK109.36650 CZK
100 NOK218.73300 CZK
250 NOK546.83250 CZK
500 NOK1093.66500 CZK
1000 NOK2187.33000 CZK
2000 NOK4374.66000 CZK
5000 NOK10936.65000 CZK
10000 NOK21873.30000 CZK
환율 체코 코루나 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 CZK0.45718 NOK
5 CZK2.28590 NOK
10 CZK4.57179 NOK
20 CZK9.14358 NOK
50 CZK22.85895 NOK
100 CZK45.71790 NOK
250 CZK114.29475 NOK
500 CZK228.58950 NOK
1000 CZK457.17900 NOK
2000 CZK914.35800 NOK
5000 CZK2285.89500 NOK
10000 CZK4571.79000 NOK