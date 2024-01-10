불가리아 레프 → 체코 코루나

실제 환율로 BGN → CZK 변환

1,000 bgn
12,569.70 czk

1.00000 BGN = 12.56970 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610451.0969591.08361.467661.637360.9335318.6335
1 GBP1.1613811.27395105.7811.704481.901561.0841821.6401
1 USD0.91160.78496183.03351.337951.492650.8510516.9866
1 INR0.01097890.009453540.012043310.01611340.01797650.01024950.204575

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 체코 코루나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → CZK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 체코 코루나
1 BGN12.56970 CZK
5 BGN62.84850 CZK
10 BGN125.69700 CZK
20 BGN251.39400 CZK
50 BGN628.48500 CZK
100 BGN1256.97000 CZK
250 BGN3142.42500 CZK
500 BGN6284.85000 CZK
1000 BGN12569.70000 CZK
2000 BGN25139.40000 CZK
5000 BGN62848.50000 CZK
10000 BGN125697.00000 CZK
환율 체코 코루나 / 불가리아 레프
1 CZK0.07956 BGN
5 CZK0.39778 BGN
10 CZK0.79556 BGN
20 CZK1.59113 BGN
50 CZK3.97781 BGN
100 CZK7.95563 BGN
250 CZK19.88907 BGN
500 CZK39.77815 BGN
1000 CZK79.55630 BGN
2000 CZK159.11260 BGN
5000 CZK397.78150 BGN
10000 CZK795.56300 BGN