Bulgarian levs to Czech korunas today

Convert BGN to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
12,937.60 czk

1.000 BGN = 12.94 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BGN12.93760 CZK
5 BGN64.68800 CZK
10 BGN129.37600 CZK
20 BGN258.75200 CZK
50 BGN646.88000 CZK
100 BGN1,293.76000 CZK
250 BGN3,234.40000 CZK
500 BGN6,468.80000 CZK
1000 BGN12,937.60000 CZK
2000 BGN25,875.20000 CZK
5000 BGN64,688.00000 CZK
10000 BGN129,376.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bulgarian Lev
1 CZK0.07729 BGN
5 CZK0.38647 BGN
10 CZK0.77294 BGN
20 CZK1.54588 BGN
50 CZK3.86471 BGN
100 CZK7.72941 BGN
250 CZK19.32353 BGN
500 CZK38.64705 BGN
1000 CZK77.29410 BGN
2000 CZK154.58820 BGN
5000 CZK386.47050 BGN
10000 CZK772.94100 BGN