1,000 usd
23,254.70 czk

1.000 USD = 23.25 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
Conversion rates US Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 USD23.25470 CZK
5 USD116.27350 CZK
10 USD232.54700 CZK
20 USD465.09400 CZK
50 USD1,162.73500 CZK
100 USD2,325.47000 CZK
250 USD5,813.67500 CZK
500 USD11,627.35000 CZK
1000 USD23,254.70000 CZK
2000 USD46,509.40000 CZK
5000 USD116,273.50000 CZK
10000 USD232,547.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / US Dollar
1 CZK0.04300 USD
5 CZK0.21501 USD
10 CZK0.43002 USD
20 CZK0.86004 USD
50 CZK2.15010 USD
100 CZK4.30020 USD
250 CZK10.75050 USD
500 CZK21.50100 USD
1000 CZK43.00200 USD
2000 CZK86.00400 USD
5000 CZK215.01000 USD
10000 CZK430.02000 USD