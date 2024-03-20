Euros to Czech korunas today

1,000 eur
25,275.50 czk

1.000 EUR = 25.28 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:43
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Euro / Czech Republic Koruna
1 EUR25.27550 CZK
5 EUR126.37750 CZK
10 EUR252.75500 CZK
20 EUR505.51000 CZK
50 EUR1,263.77500 CZK
100 EUR2,527.55000 CZK
250 EUR6,318.87500 CZK
500 EUR12,637.75000 CZK
1000 EUR25,275.50000 CZK
2000 EUR50,551.00000 CZK
5000 EUR126,377.50000 CZK
10000 EUR252,755.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Euro
1 CZK0.03956 EUR
5 CZK0.19782 EUR
10 CZK0.39564 EUR
20 CZK0.79128 EUR
50 CZK1.97820 EUR
100 CZK3.95640 EUR
250 CZK9.89100 EUR
500 CZK19.78200 EUR
1000 CZK39.56400 EUR
2000 CZK79.12800 EUR
5000 CZK197.82000 EUR
10000 CZK395.64000 EUR